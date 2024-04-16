News & Insights

Better Choice Company Soars 43% After Announcement Of Upto $5 Mln Share Repurchase

April 16, 2024 — 10:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pet health and wellness centre, Better Choice Co. Inc. (BTTR), Tuesday announced that it has authorized the repurchase of upto $5 million of the company's shares.

The repurchase program, expected to close on December 31, will be funded by the existing cash balance of the company.

Currently, Better Choice's stock is surging 43.53 percent, to $7.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.

