Better Choice Company, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group, Strengthening U.S. Healthcare Services Presence

Better Choice Company plans to acquire Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group to enhance its U.S. specialty pharmacy services.

Better Choice Company, Inc. announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group, a provider of specialized pharmacy services in the U.S., which will enhance Better Choice's presence in the specialty pharmacy sector. The acquisition will involve a purchase price based on 6X of Choice Specialty's FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.68 million, to be settled with a combination of stock and cash. This strategic move aims to strengthen Better Choice's position in the North American healthcare services market and includes the benefit of a sterile compounding facility in the U.S. The Chairman of Better Choice expressed enthusiasm for this expansion, emphasizing their commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services for pets.

Potential Positives

Better Choice Company has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group, enhancing its specialty pharmacy presence in the U.S.

The acquisition aligns with Better Choice's strategy to build a healthcare services company with significant market share in North America.

This move positions Better Choice to capitalize on strong industry trends and realize operational efficiencies by leveraging best practices from both companies.

The addition of a sterile compounding facility in the U.S. expands Better Choice’s capability to provide comprehensive healthcare services to pets.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes forward-looking statements with warnings that the anticipated results may not be achieved, indicating potential uncertainty and risk regarding the company's future performance.

The acquisition's reliance on a price based on 6X of the Seller's FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA introduces concerns about the valuation and financial health of the Seller, which may not be firmly established until audited results are available.

The use of stock and cash for consideration in the acquisition could dilute existing shareholders' equity, leading to potential discontent among investors.

FAQ

What is Better Choice Company's recent acquisition?

Better Choice Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group.

How will this acquisition affect Better Choice's services?

This acquisition will strengthen Better Choice's specialty pharmacy presence and enhance its healthcare services offerings in the U.S.

What is the purchase price for Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group?

The purchase price is based on 6X of Seller’s FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA, estimated at approximately USD $4.68 million.

What services does Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group provide?

Choice Specialty Pharmacy offers specialized pharmacy services, infusion clinic services, and operates a sterile compounding facility.

What brands does Better Choice Company offer?

Better Choice Company sells pet food and treats under the Halo brand, focusing on health and sustainability.

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% of



Choice Specialty Pharmacy



Group (“Seller”), a fully licensed and prominent provider of specialized pharmacy services in the U.S., through an option purchase agreement. This acquisition is expected to further strengthen Better Choice's specialty pharmacy presence in the U.S. and the purchase price is based on 6X of Seller’s FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA



of approximately USD $4.68 million



, and consideration will be comprised of stock and cash at closing.





"With the addition of Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group alongside our SRx platform in Canada, we are now executing on our strategy to build a healthcare services company with significant market share in North America. Additionally, with the closing of Choice Specialty we will now have a sterile compounding facility in the U.S. and are well positioned to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds, leverage best practices of both companies and realize operating efficiencies," said Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice. "This marks an exciting step in our expansion strategy, and we look forward to further growing our presence in the U.S. market."





Founded in 2015, Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group is a fully licensed provider across multiple states, offering a range of services including specialty pharmacy, infusion clinic services, and a sterile compounding facility. The acquisition strengthens Better Choice’s commitment to becoming a leading North American healthcare services provider, offering high-quality patient care across borders.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.













(1)





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of unaudited calendar year 2024 results. The Company expects to receive audited results from the seller post the closing of the option purchase agreement.



























Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com









