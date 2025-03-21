Better Choice Company, Inc. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of SRx Health Solutions and Company Name Change

Better Choice Company shareholders approved proposals for a major acquisition, name change, and incentive plan adjustments.

Quiver AI Summary

Better Choice Company, Inc. announced that its shareholders approved several key proposals during a special meeting on March 21, 2025. These proposals include authorizing the issuance of 30 million shares in connection with the acquisition of SRx Health Solutions, changing the company's legal name to SRX Health Solutions, and increasing the number of securities in its 2019 Incentive Award Plan. A total of 1,419,942 shares were voted, representing 71.71% of the shares outstanding. Following the meeting, CEO Michael Young expressed gratitude to shareholders for supporting the acquisition, which aims to position Better Choice as a leader in the pet health and wellness sector. The company will report final voting results on Form 8-K.

Potential Positives

Shareholder approval of the acquisition of SRx Health Solutions positions Better Choice for potential growth in the pet health and wellness market.

Changing the company name to SRX Health Solutions and the ticker symbol to SRXH reflects a strategic rebranding aligned with the new acquisition.

The increase in the number of securities subject to the 2019 Incentive Award Plan may enhance employee motivation and retention, fostering further company growth.

Potential Negatives

The approval to issue up to 30,000,000 shares may dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially leading to a decrease in share value.

Changing the company's legal name and ticker symbol may cause confusion among investors and customers, affecting brand recognition and loyalty.

Plans to increase the number of securities under the 2019 Incentive Award Plan could be viewed negatively by shareholders concerned about executive compensation and dilution.

FAQ

What proposals were approved by Better Choice shareholders?

The shareholders approved the issuance of shares for acquiring SRx Health Solutions, a name change, and an increase in incentive awards.

When was the special meeting held?

The special meeting was held on March 21, 2025.

What is the new ticker symbol for Better Choice?

The new ticker symbol for Better Choice will be "SRXH" after the name change.

Who is the Chairman of Better Choice Company?

The Chairman of Better Choice Company is Michael Young.

Where can I find more information about Better Choice Company?

More information can be found on Better Choice Company’s official website at https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s shareholders approved the following proposals (the “Proposals”) at the Company’s special meeting held today, March 21, 2025 (the “Meeting”):







To authorize the issuance of up to 30,000,000 shares of Better Choice common stock in connection with a proposed arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with SRx Health Solutions, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of the Province of Ontario (“SRx”), pursuant to which Better Choice will acquire SRx.













To authorize the changing of the legal name of Better Choice from “Better Choice Company, Inc.” to “SRX Health Solutions, Inc.” and of the NYSE American ticker symbol from “BTTR” to “SRXH”.













To authorize an increase in the number of securities subject to the Company’s 2019 Incentive Award Plan.











Each of the Proposals are more fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 28, 2025, as supplement by the Company’s Supplemental Proxy Materials filed with the SEC on March 7, 2025.





The preliminary results of the Meeting reflect that a total of 1,419,942 shares of common stock were voted, representing 71.71% of the total shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting. The final results of the matters considered at the Meeting will be reported by the Company on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.





Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice Company, commented, “We want to thank our shareholders for their support of our acquisition of SRx Health, a transformative opportunity to position Better Choice as a leading global health and wellness company. We look forward to closing on the transaction in the coming weeks.”







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.