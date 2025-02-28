Better Choice Company, Inc. Receives Court Approval for Acquisition of SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

Better Choice Company announces SRx Health Solutions’ acquisition approval and upcoming Special Meeting for stockholder voting.

Quiver AI Summary

Better Choice Company, Inc. announced that SRx Health Solutions, Inc. received court approval to proceed with its acquisition by Better Choice. A Special Meeting for Better Choice stockholders will be held via live webcast on March 21, 2025, with a record date for voting set as January 21, 2025. Stockholders can vote even if they've sold their shares after the record date, and previously submitted proxies will be considered unless revoked. Better Choice is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing nutrition-based products for pets, primarily under the Halo brand. SRx operates as a National Specialty Pharmacy in Canada, emphasizing holistic healthcare solutions, and aims to expand its pharmacy locations and services across the country and eventually internationally.

Potential Positives

Better Choice Company, Inc. has received the final Order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to proceed with the acquisition of SRx Health Solutions, Inc., indicating a significant step forward in the company's growth strategy.

The acquisition of SRx Health Solutions positions Better Choice to expand into the Canadian healthcare market, enhancing its product and service offerings in pet health and wellness.

The upcoming Special Meeting provides stockholders the opportunity to vote on important proposals related to the acquisition, fostering transparency and engagement with shareholders.

The press release highlights Better Choice's commitment to innovation in pet health and wellness through a nutrition-based approach, aligning with current consumer trends focused on health and wellness.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of SRx Health Solutions may indicate potential financial strain or strategy shifts that could concern investors, especially given the uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.



The emphasis on the special meeting and proxy voting may suggest a need for shareholder reassurance amid concerns over the company's direction and recent operational changes.



Potential risk factors related to forward-looking statements indicate that many anticipated results may not materialize, which might impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the date of Better Choice's Special Meeting?

The Special Meeting is scheduled for March 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I watch the Special Meeting?

The Special Meeting will be exclusively via live webcast at https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=BTTR2025SM.

What is the record date for voting?

The record date for stockholders to vote is January 21, 2025, at the close of business.

Can stockholders vote after selling their shares?

Yes, stockholders as of the record date can vote even if they have sold their shares afterward.

What does Better Choice Company focus on?

Better Choice Company focuses on pet health and wellness, offering nutrition-based products for dogs and cats.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, announced today that SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (“SRx”) was granted the final Order pursuant to the Business Corporations Act by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to proceed with the acquisition by Better Choice Company.





Better Choice will host its Special Meeting at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on March 21, 2025, exclusively via live webcast at the following address: https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=BTTR2025SM. The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Special Meeting remains the close of business on January 21, 2025 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Special Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Special Meeting unless properly revoked in accordance with the procedures described in the Proxy Statement, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.





The Company intends to file with the SEC and mail a supplement to the Proxy Statement in connection with the Special Meeting to provide Better Choice stockholders sufficient time to review the updated materials and cast their votes on a fully informed basis.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







About SRx Health







SRx operates as a Canadian healthcare service provider specializing in the Specialty Pharmacy segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Distinguishing itself as a National Specialty Pharmacy provider, SRx concentrates on overseeing a patient's healthcare journey, spanning from acute pharmaceutical needs to chronic and rare disease management. This unique focus positions SRx to deliver a more holistic and integrated solution, catering to the requirements of both patients and key healthcare stakeholders. Our all-encompassing end-to-end offerings include wholesale/distribution facilities, patient support programs, infusion clinics, retail pharmacies, co-designed clinical programs, clinical trials, and diagnostic services. Our strategic growth plan is forward-thinking and revolves around fostering increased collaboration with pharmaceutical manufacturers and prescribers. With a specific emphasis on the expanding market of chronic and rare diseases, we target specialty drugs associated with closed and limited distribution networks. The objective is to broaden their distribution and improve accessibility. Our overarching goal is to elevate our current presence from 34 to 100 specialty pharmacy locations across mid-sized population centers throughout Canada, thereby enhancing the scope of healthcare services and establishing new industry benchmarks. In the subsequent phase of SRx's evolution, we aim to extend our reach beyond the borders of Canada. Leveraging our comprehensive approach, we aspire to simplify healthcare on a global scale. For more information on SRx, please visit





https://www.srxhealth.ca





.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.