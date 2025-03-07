Better Choice Company Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Better Choice Company Inc. will discuss 2024 financial results in a conference call on March 27, 2025.

FAQ

When is the Better Choice Company conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

How can I access the Better Choice Company webcast?

You can access the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1710449&tp_key=75345a2769.

Where can I find the supplemental proxy statement?

The supplemental proxy statement can be accessed through the Better Choice Company website.

What topics will be discussed in the conference call?

The call will cover financial results for Q4 and full-year 2024 and provide a business update.

Who should I contact for investor relations?

For investor relations, contact Valter Pinto at KCSA Strategic Communications at 212-896-1254.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and provide a business update.





Additionally, we have filed a supplemental proxy statement. This filing is part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement. The supplemental proxy statement can be accessed



here



.







Conference Call and Webcast Information:









Event:



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call







Date:



Thursday, March 27, 2025







Time:



4:30 p.m. Eastern Time







Live Call:



1-888-348-8935 or 1-412-317-0454







Webcast:





https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1710449&tp_key=75345a2769







For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Company website by visiting



https://ir.betterchoicecompany.com/news-events/events-presentations



.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit







https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





