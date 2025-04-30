Better Choice Company, Inc. Completes Name Change to SRx Health Solutions Inc. and Begins Trading Under New Ticker SRXH

Better Choice Company has rebranded as SRx Health Solutions Inc., trading under the new symbol 'SRXH' on NYSE American.

Better Choice Company, Inc. has officially changed its name to SRx Health Solutions Inc. and will begin trading under the new ticker symbol 'SRXH' on the NYSE American as of April 30, 2025. This rebranding follows the successful merger with SRx Health, positioning the combined entity as a leading global health and wellness company focused on enhancing products and solutions for pets, people, and families. SRx Health Solutions is recognized as a comprehensive healthcare services provider across all ten Canadian provinces, dedicated to delivering customized specialty healthcare services. Current shareholders will not need to take any action regarding this transition. Further details can be found at the company's website.

Potential Positives

The completion of the name change to SRx Health Solutions Inc. reflects a strategic rebranding that positions the company as a leader in health and wellness.

The new ticker symbol ‘SRXH’ signifies the successful transition and can enhance visibility and recognition in the market.

The business combination with SRx Health is expected to strengthen the company's offerings and expand its reach in the specialty healthcare industry across Canada.

Potential Negatives

The company is undergoing a name change and ticker symbol change, which may lead to confusion among investors and could affect stock liquidity in the short term.



The press release includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and acknowledging potential risks that may impact results.



Despite the positive framing of the business combination, there is no information provided on how this merger will directly enhance financial performance or operational efficiency for Better Choice, which may raise concerns among shareholders about the potential benefits of the deal.

FAQ

What is the new name of Better Choice Company?

The company has changed its name to SRx Health Solutions Inc.

What is the new ticker symbol for SRx Health Solutions?

The company will now trade under the ticker symbol 'SRXH'.

When did the name and ticker change take effect?

The name change and new ticker symbol took effect on April 30, 2025.

What type of services does SRx Health Solutions provide?

SRx Health Solutions offers integrated specialty healthcare services across all ten Canadian provinces.

Where can I find more information about SRx Health Solutions?

More information is available on the company's website at www.srxhealth.ca.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (NYSE American: SRXH) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced completing its name change to SRx Health Solutions Inc. and the start of trading under the new ticker symbol ‘SRXH’ today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The Company will continue trading on the NYSE American stock market under the new symbol, and no action is needed by current shareholders.





This name and ticker change follows the successful closing of the business combination between Better Choice Company and SRx Health, pursuant to which the combined company will emerge as a leading global health and wellness company committed to delivering better products and solutions for pets, people, and families.







About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.







SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.ca.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





