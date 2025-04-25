Better Choice Company, Inc. Completes Business Combination with SRx Health Solutions, Inc. and Secures $8.8 Million Private Placement

Better Choice Company completes business combination with SRx Health Solutions, raising $8.8 million and changing its name to SRx Health Solutions Inc.

Better Choice Company, Inc. has announced the completion of its business combination with SRx Health Solutions, Inc., along with an $8.8 million private placement consisting of shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants. The deal will see Better Choice issue 28.6 million shares of common stock, positioning the merged entity as a significant player in the pet health and wellness market. Following the merger, Better Choice will change its name to SRx Health Solutions Inc. and its stock ticker from “BTTR” to “SRXH” on April 30, 2025. Chairman Michael Young expressed gratitude towards shareholders and emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership. The private placement is being executed under specific exemptions from registration under the Securities Act, limiting its sale in the United States. Better Choice focuses on promoting healthier pet products, primarily under the Halo brand.

Potential Positives

Closing of the business combination with SRx Health adds significant value and positions Better Choice as a leading global health and wellness company.

The successful $8.8 million private placement strengthens the company's financial position and supports its growth strategy.

The upcoming change of the company's name to “SRx Health Solutions Inc.” and ticker symbol to “SRXH” signifies a rebranding aimed at reflecting its broader health and wellness focus.

Better Choice’s commitment to providing innovative, nutrition-based pet products aligns with current consumer trends towards pet humanization and health consciousness.

Potential Negatives

Better Choice Company is changing its legal name to "SRx Health Solutions Inc." and ticker symbol to "SRXH", which might create confusion among existing and potential investors regarding its brand identity and market position.

The issuance of 28.6 million shares of common stock in the business combination could dilute the value of existing shares, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among current shareholders.

The announcement hints at a significant reliance on private placement funding, which may raise concerns regarding the company's financial stability and the ability to secure additional funding in the future.

FAQ

What is the recent business combination announced by Better Choice Company?

Better Choice Company has completed a business combination with SRx Health Solutions, positioning itself as a leader in pet health and wellness.

How much capital did Better Choice Company raise?

Better Choice raised $8.8 million through a private placement associated with its business combination with SRx Health.

Will Better Choice change its name and stock symbol?

Yes, Better Choice will change its legal name to “SRx Health Solutions Inc.” and its ticker symbol to “SRXH” on April 30, 2025.

What are Better Choice's primary product offerings?

Better Choice primarily offers pet food and treats under the Halo brand, focusing on sustainable and nutritious options for pets.

What is the focus of Better Choice Company's business strategy?

Better Choice aims to promote pet health and wellness through nutrition-based products and services, capitalizing on trends in pet humanization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the closing of its business combination with SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (‘SRx Health’) and the closing of an $8.8 million private placement with an institutional investor, for the purchase and sale of a combination of 4,036,697 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants at a price of $2.18 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $8.8 million, before deducting offering expenses.





Better Choice will issue 28.6 million shares of common stock in connection with the closing of the business combination with SRx Health, pursuant to which the combined company will emerge as a leading global health and wellness company by providing better products and solutions for pets, people, and families. Additionally, Better Choice will change its legal name to “SRx Health Solutions Inc.” and ticker symbol from “BTTR” to “SRXH”, effective Wednesday, April 30, 2025.





Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice Company, commented, “We want to thank our existing shareholders, the NYSE, and our new shareholders at SRX. This is a transformative opportunity that positions Better Choice as a leading global health and wellness company. We look forward to sharing updates with our shareholders in the future.”





The offer and sale of the foregoing securities is being made in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities offered in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.





ThinkEquity Acted as M&A Advisor to the transaction.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.