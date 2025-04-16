Better Choice Company, Inc. Completes $8.1 Million Sale of Halo's Asian Business to CZC Company LTD

Better Choice Company sold its Asian operations for $8.1 million, focusing on core health products and securing royalty payments.

Better Choice Company, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Halo, Purely for Pets, has successfully sold its Asian business to CZC Company LTD for $8.1 million, which includes $6.5 million in cash and a royalty agreement that guarantees at least $1.65 million over five years. This sale allows Halo to maintain its North American and global operations outside Asia, focusing on its core health and wellness product offerings. The transaction is part of Better Choice’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its asset portfolio. CEO Michael Young expressed satisfaction with the deal, highlighting the strengthened balance sheet and the potential for cash allocation towards shareholder returns and investments.

Potential Positives

Better Choice Company, Inc. successfully completed the sale of its Asian business for a total of $8.1 million, strengthening its financial position.

The transaction includes a 5-year royalty agreement that guarantees a minimum total royalty payment of $1.65 million, providing an additional revenue stream.

By divesting the Asian business, Better Choice can now focus on its core North American operations and strategic health and wellness initiatives.

This strategic move is part of the company's plan to maximize shareholder value and enhance financial flexibility, potentially leading to stock buybacks or increased dividends.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the Asian business for $8.1 million may indicate a lack of growth potential in that market, suggesting potential weaknesses in the company's international strategy.

The emphasis on a royalty agreement rather than a full asset sale may signal dependence on future sales performance of the buyer, which introduces uncertainties in revenue expectations.

The need to maximize shareholder value through stock repurchases and cash allocations could imply pressure on the company's current financial health or share price performance.

FAQ

What is the recent business transaction involving Better Choice Company?

Better Choice Company sold its Asian business through its subsidiary Halo for $8.1 million to CZC Company LTD.

How much cash did Halo receive from the sale?

Halo received $6.5 million in cash as part of the sale agreement.

What are the details of the royalty agreement included in the sale?

The royalty agreement guarantees a minimum of $1.65 million over five years, with an annual payment of $330,000.

How will this sale impact Better Choice’s business focus?

This sale allows Better Choice to concentrate on its core health and wellness product offerings and strategic initiatives.

What are Better Choice's future plans after this transaction?

Better Choice plans to maximize shareholder value, potentially through stock repurchase programs, dividends, or investing in currencies.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Halo, Purely for Pets, Inc. (“Halo”), successfully completed the sale of its Asian business, to CZC Company LTD (the “Buyer”) for total gross proceeds of $8.1 million including $6.5 million, or $3.34 per share based on 2,422,005 shares outstanding as of March 25, 2025, in cash, along with a 5-year royalty agreement. This guarantees a minimum total royalty payment of $1.65 million, based on a 3% royalty on sales over the next five years, with a minimum annual payment of $330,000.





Halo, which remains wholly-owned by Better Choice, will retain ownership of its key North American operations and global operations outside of Asia, allowing Halo to focus on its core markets and strategic initiatives.





This transaction allows the Company to concentrate on its core portfolio of health and wellness products, while creating an additional revenue stream through the royalty arrangement. This sale is a key step in the Company’s strategy to maximize shareholder value by optimizing its asset portfolio.





“We are pleased to have successfully completed this strategic transaction,” said Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice. “We have strengthened our balance sheet and strategically focused our resources on our core health and wellness offerings while securing a steady revenue stream through the royalty structure. With improved financial flexibility we will look to maximize shareholder value in every possible way, which may include stock repurchase programs, further dividends or allocation of cash reserves into silver, gold and other currencies.”







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





