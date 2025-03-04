Better Choice Company, Inc. Appoints Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as United States Special Healthcare Advisor

Better Choice Company appointed Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as U.S. Special Healthcare Advisor to enhance pet health offerings.

Better Choice Company, Inc., a pet health and wellness firm, has announced the appointment of Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as its United States Special Healthcare Advisor. Dr. Atwal, a distinguished expert in genomic medicine and rare diseases, is the founder of the Atwal Clinic for Genomic & Personalized Medicine in Florida and has previously served in key roles at Everly Health Solutions and the Mayo Clinic. His appointment is expected to enhance Better Choice's growth, particularly as the company prepares for the acquisition of SRx Health. Chairman Michael Young emphasized Dr. Atwal's expertise will be crucial in developing healthcare partnerships and innovative health solutions for pets. Better Choice is committed to leading the market in pet health products and services that focus on nutrition and overall wellness.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as United States Special Healthcare Advisor enhances the company's leadership team with expertise in genomic medicine and rare diseases.

Dr. Atwal's strategic vision is expected to accelerate growth and innovation in Better Choice's health and wellness offerings.

The press release highlights the company's commitment to expanding healthcare partnerships and aligning with evolving trends in wellness and preventative health.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the need to build the team with healthcare professionals, suggesting a potential lack in current expertise within the company.

The emphasis on the upcoming acquisition of SRx Health may indicate that the company is in a transitional phase, which could lead to uncertainties in operations or strategic direction.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risk factors indicates that there are significant uncertainties surrounding the company's future performance and business strategy.

FAQ

Who is Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal?

Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal is a board-certified clinical and medical biochemical geneticist and the new Special Healthcare Advisor for Better Choice Company.

What is Better Choice Company's focus?

Better Choice Company focuses on pet health and wellness, offering products that promote healthier, happier lives for pets through nutrition-based approaches.

How will Dr. Atwal contribute to Better Choice?

Dr. Atwal will accelerate growth by leveraging his expertise in genomic medicine to enhance strategic healthcare partnerships and innovate health solutions.

What is Dr. Atwal's professional background?

Dr. Atwal has a rich background in genomic medicine, previously serving as Medical Director at notable healthcare organizations like Mayo Clinic and Everly Health.

Where can I find more information about Better Choice Company?

More information can be found on Better Choice Company's official website at https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Paldeep S. Atwal as its United States Special Healthcare Advisor.





Renowned for his expertise in rare and undiagnosed diseases, Dr. Atwal has dedicated his career to advancing the field of genomic medicine through cutting-edge diagnostics, research, and patient care. Dr. Atwal is a board-certified clinical and medical biochemical geneticist and the founder of Atwal Clinic for Genomic & Personalized Medicine, a premier private genetics clinic in Palm Beach, FL. Previously, he served as Medical Director of Genetic Services at Everly Health Solutions (formerly PWNHealth), a leading virtual healthcare company, and as Medical Director for the Individualized Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Florida, where he played a pivotal role in advancing precision medicine initiatives.





"As we near the closing of our acquisition of SRx Health, it is critical we continue to build our team with healthcare professionals and experts such as Dr. Atwal," said Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice. "Dr. Atwal’s appointment will be key in accelerating the our growth, particularly in new offerings, strategic healthcare partnerships, and aligning with the evolving wellness and preventative health landscape. Dr. Atwal's pioneering work in genomic medicine, combined with his vast expertise in rare diseases and personalized care, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our health and wellness offerings. His strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping our future initiatives and ensuring we lead the way in delivering impactful health solutions that truly improve lives."





As a recognized leader in genomic medicine, Dr. Atwal is committed to advancing personalized, science-driven care, with his pioneering contributions earning numerous prestigious awards, including the ACMG Foundation/Genzyme Fellowship, and the Neurobiology of Disease in Children Young Investigator Award. Dr. Atwal earned his medical degree from the University of Glasgow and trained in internal medicine at Glasgow Royal Infirmary with the Royal College of Physicians. He also pursued a genetics fellowship at Stanford University and a sub-specialty biochemical genetics fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine, where he contributed to the development of a clinical metabolomic profiling test.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





