Better Choice Company, Inc. Announces New Royalty Distribution Plan for Shareholders

Better Choice Company announces a royalty distribution plan, allocating up to 55% of Halo brand royalties to shareholders annually.

Better Choice Company, Inc. has announced a new royalty distribution plan aimed at benefiting shareholders by distributing up to 55% of annual royalties from its Halo brand. Shareholders of record as of December 31 each year will be eligible for this distribution, the specifics of which will be determined annually by the Board of Directors. Michael Young, the Chairman, emphasized the plan's goal of providing consistent returns and long-term value to investors. Better Choice is a growing company focused on pet health and wellness, emphasizing nutrition-based products for dogs and cats, primarily under the Halo brand. The company aims to lead the market amid increasing consumer interest in pet health and wellness.

Potential Positives

Approval of a significant royalty distribution plan that could distribute up to 55% of annual royalties from the Halo brand to shareholders, signaling a commitment to enhance shareholder value.

The plan aims to provide a consistent return to shareholders, rewarding their investment in the company.

Emphasis on the Halo brand's trusted reputation in premium pet nutrition, potentially strengthening brand loyalty and market position.

Positioning the company as a leader in the growing pet health and wellness industry, capitalizing on mainstream trends in pet humanization and health-conscious consumer behaviors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the royalty distribution plan may indicate financial constraints, as the company is committing to allocating a significant portion of its royalties to shareholders instead of reinvesting in growth or other strategic initiatives.

Potential volatility in the company's stock price as investors may react unpredictably to the details and performance of the royalty distribution plan over time.

The reliance on a single brand, Halo, for the majority of royalty distributions could pose risks if the brand experiences any market challenges or declines in sales.

FAQ

What is the new royalty distribution plan announced by Better Choice?

Better Choice's Board approved a plan to distribute up to 55% of Halo brand royalties annually to shareholders.

How will shareholders benefit from the distribution plan?

Shareholders will receive a consistent return based on the company's annual royalties from the Halo brand, rewarding their investment.

When will the royalty distributions be made?

Royalty distributions will be declared annually, based on the Company's Board determinations as of December 31 each year.

What is Better Choice's focus in the pet health market?

Better Choice focuses on pet health and wellness products that promote healthier, happier, and longer lives for pets.

Where can I find more information about Better Choice Company?

More information is available on Better Choice's official website: https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced that its Board of Directors have approved a significant royalty distribution plan for shareholders. Under this new initiative, up to 55% of the annual royalties generated by the Company’s flagship Halo brand will be distributed annually to stockholders of record as of December 31 of the given year. The aggregate amount and other details of each such distribution shall be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors on an annual basis, and the declaration of each such distribution will be effected by appropriate Board action at such time.





Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, “This unique royalty distribution plan underscores Better Choice’s commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders from our Halo brand, a trusted name in premium pet nutrition. This distribution plan will provide a consistent return to shareholders and reward those who have invested and believe in our vision.”







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





