Better Choice Company, Inc. Announces Changes to Stock Dividend Payable and Record Dates

Better Choice Company announces changes to its stock dividend payment and record dates for shareholders.

Better Choice Company, Inc., a pet health and wellness firm, announced a stock dividend of $0.35 per share for its common stock, with the payable date moved to April 29, 2025, and the record date adjusted to April 28, 2025. Shareholders must hold their shares through the payment date to receive the dividend. The shares will trade with a due bill for the dividend between April 28 and April 29, with the ex-dividend date set for April 30, 2025. Better Choice focuses on providing healthier pet food options and products, primarily under its Halo brand, aiming to cater to the growing trends in pet humanization and health awareness among consumers. The company emphasizes its alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet care.

Potential Positives

Approval of a stock dividend of 0.35 per share demonstrates confidence from the Board of Directors and may enhance shareholder value.

Changes to the payable and record dates indicate ongoing active management and responsiveness to shareholder needs.

The announcement emphasizes the company's commitment to the growing pet health and wellness market, aligning with consumer trends toward health and sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The repeated changes to the payable and record dates for the stock dividend may cause confusion and concern among shareholders regarding the company's stability and management's ability to execute financial plans effectively.



The need to issue a stock dividend might suggest that the company is trying to manage cash flow or balance sheet concerns, which could raise red flags for investors about the company's financial health.



The mention of forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about achieving anticipated results, which may undermine investor confidence in the company's future performance.

What is the stock dividend approved by Better Choice Company?

Better Choice Company approved a stock dividend of $0.35 per share for every share held of common stock.

When is the new payable date for the stock dividend?

The payable date for the stock dividend has been changed to April 29, 2025.

What is the record date for the stock dividend?

The record date to determine eligible stockholders is now set for April 28, 2025.

When will the ex-dividend date occur?

The ex-dividend date will be April 30, 2025, following the payment date.

What does Better Choice Company do?

Better Choice Company specializes in pet health and wellness products, focusing on nutrition-based approaches for pets.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, announced on April 7, 2025 that its Board of Directors has approved a stock dividend of 0.35 per share for every 1 share held of common stock, and announced on April 8, 2025 that the payable date of the stock dividend had been changed from April 17, 2025 to April 21, 2025.





As a result of ongoing consideration by the Board of Directors, the payable date for the stock dividend has been changed from April 21, 2025 to April 29, 2025. The record date for determining the stockholders entitled to receive the stock dividend has been changed from April 17, 2025 to April 28, 2025. The Company’s shares will trade with a due bill on the stock dividend for trades beginning on April 28, 2025 up through and including April 29, 2025 (the "due bill period"). The ex-dividend date will be April 30, 2025, the first business day following the payment date of April 29, 2025. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2025 must hold their stock up through and including the April 29, 2025 (payment date) to receive the stock dividend.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





