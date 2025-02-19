Better Choice Company, Inc. Adjourns Special Meeting to March 21, 2025, for Shareholder Approval of SRx Health Solutions Transaction

Better Choice Company adjourned its special meeting to March 21, 2025, to allow further shareholder engagement regarding proposals.

Better Choice Company, Inc. announced the adjournment of its special meeting to March 21, 2025, due to pending shareholder votes and a court order from Ontario Superior Court of Justice related to its proposed arrangement transaction with SRx Health Solutions, Inc. As of the adjournment, approximately 71% of Better Choice's common stock had been voted, indicating sufficient support for the proposals in the proxy statement, including the SRx transaction. The company intends to provide shareholders with updated materials ahead of the new meeting, which will take place online. The record date for eligible voters remains January 21, 2025, and previously submitted proxies will still be counted unless revoked. Better Choice is focused on promoting pet health and wellness through its products, particularly under the Halo brand.

Potential Positives

The adjournment of the Special Meeting allows SRx to secure necessary shareholder votes and approvals, potentially facilitating a significant arrangement transaction that could benefit Better Choice Company.

A quorum of approximately 71% of stockholders had submitted proxies prior to the adjournment, indicating strong shareholder engagement and support for the proposals in the Proxy Statement.

The decision to file a supplemental Proxy Statement demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping shareholders informed, which can foster trust and confidence in the company’s governance.

The upcoming live webcast for the adjourned Special Meeting provides an accessible platform for stockholders to participate, showcasing Better Choice’s dedication to shareholder communication and involvement.

Potential Negatives

The adjournment of the Special Meeting could indicate uncertainty or delays in crucial corporate transactions, potentially leading to loss of shareholder confidence.

The need to update shareholders on compliance with NYSE American listing requirements suggests ongoing regulatory challenges that may affect the company's market position.

Although a quorum was achieved with 71% of votes, the adjournment may raise concerns about the level of shareholder support for the proposed arrangements.

FAQ

What is the date of the rescheduled Special Meeting for Better Choice Company?

The Special Meeting is rescheduled for March 21, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Why was the Better Choice Company Special Meeting adjourned?

The meeting was adjourned to allow SRx Health Solutions to pursue shareholder votes and court orders needed for the transaction.

How can Better Choice shareholders vote in the Special Meeting?

Shareholders can vote through proxies submitted before the Record Date, even if they sold their shares afterward.

How many shares represented a quorum at the Special Meeting?

Approximately 71% of Better Choice's common stock outstanding represented a quorum at the time of adjournment.

What are the proposed actions in the Proxy Statement for Better Choice?

The proposals include approving the arrangement transaction with SRx Health Solutions and other corporate actions for compliance.

$BTTR Insider Trading Activity

$BTTR insiders have traded $BTTR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIONEL F. CONACHER has made 1 purchase buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,550 and 1 sale selling 635 shares for an estimated $1,085.

$BTTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $BTTR stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, announced today that it convened its special meeting (“Special Meeting”) and immediately adjourned the meeting, with conducting any business, to March 21, 2025. The Special Meeting was adjourned as to all of the proposals contained in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 28, 2025 (the “Proxy Statement”), including the proposal to approve the arrangement transaction with SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (“SRx”). The Company adjourned the Special Meeting to allow SRx to continue to pursue its shareholder vote and the final order by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice required to consummate the arrangement transaction and to update Better Choice shareholders of certain corporate actions to be taken by SRx and the Company to ensure compliance with the NYSE American listing requirements.





At the time the Special Meeting was adjourned proxies had been submitted by Better Choice stockholders representing approximately 71% of the shares of Better Choice’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, which constituted a quorum, with sufficient votes to approval of all the proposals contained in the Proxy Statement including the proposal to approve the arrangement transaction with SRx.





The Company intends to file with the SEC and mail a supplement to the Proxy Statement in connection with the Special Meeting to provide Better Choice stockholders sufficient time to review the updated materials and cast their votes on a fully informed basis.





As a result of the adjournment, the Special Meeting will now be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on March 21, 2025, exclusively via live webcast at the following address: https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=BTTR2025SM. The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Special Meeting remains the close of business on January 21, 2025 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Special Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Special Meeting unless properly revoked in accordance with the procedures described in the Proxy Statement, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.







About Better Choice Company Inc.







Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit



https://www.betterchoicecompany.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







Better Choice Company, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, CEO







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





