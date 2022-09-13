Better Choice Company CEO Scott Lerner Resigns

(RTTNews) - Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) announced that Scott Lerner is stepping down from his role as CEO, effective September 13, 2022. Lionel Conacher, current Director, will assume the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mike Young, Chairman of the Board, said, "I have every confidence that Lionel and the executive team will continue to build on our strong performance so far this year, which includes the launch of Halo Elevate in more than 1,500 pet specialty locations, more than 100% growth YTD in international sales and the integration of the TruDog brand into the Halo portfolio."

