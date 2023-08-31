Better Choice (BTTR) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Better Choice (AMEX:BTTR) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,057.59% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better Choice. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTTR is 0.06%, a decrease of 42.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 6,568K shares. The put/call ratio of BTTR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Must Asset Management holds 2,614K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 41.61% over the last quarter.

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 1,319K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 41.70% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 855K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTTR by 48.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 414K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Better Choice Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. The company takes an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position its portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. The company has a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage its established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. Better Choice sells the majority of its dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats.

