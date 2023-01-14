Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. MercadoLibre Stock

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are fast-growing e-commerce stocks. This video will consider which growth stock is the better buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in MercadoLibre and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.