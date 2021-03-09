Better Buy Right Now? Teledoc vs. Zoom

In this video, I will see which is a better buy between two popular growth stocks that many investors believe are on sale right now. The two competitors are Teledoc (NYSE: TDOC) vs. Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM).



In the video, we go in-depth in all the metrics, but here is a quick rundown of my point system and the winner.

Future revenue growth winner: Teledoc. Analysts expect more growth from the healthcare company. Historical revenue growth winner: Zoom. The tech company has been a revenue beast in the past three years. Profit/gross margin growth winner: Zoom. Both companies have seen significant improvement and growth here, but Zoom comes up on top. Operating cash flow margin winner: Zoom. Like the previous point, both companies have seen significant improvement and growth here, but Zoom is just swimming in cash. Balance sheet winner: Zoom. Both have a strong balance sheet. Zoom has a better one with more cash and less debt ratio. Price-to-sales valuation winner: Teledoc. The company came out way cheaper when looking at P/S valuation but based on the previous points, this was expected. I am more bullish on: Teledoc: In the long term, I am more bullish in the telemedicine world.

The winner ended up going to Zoom, this is just a growth machine, but Teledoc was not far behind. The final score was 4 points for Zoom and 3 points for Teledoc.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jose Najarro owns shares of Teladoc Health and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.