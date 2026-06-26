Better Buy in the Obesity Drug Race: Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly?

Key Points

Eli Lilly leads in next‑gen obesity drugs, while Novo Nordisk offers a cheaper, dividend‑paying alternative.

Novo’s steady insulin cash flows and new MASH bet could expand growth beyond its core diabetes focus.

10 stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk ›

Discover how Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stacks up against Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in the obesity and metabolic race, from GLP‑1 leadership to NASH/MASH optionality and dividend appeal. Watch the video below to see which profile fits your portfolio.

*This video was published on Jun. 26, 2026.

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Alicia Alfiere, MBA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Danny Vena, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Karl Thiel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.