Better Buy: How Small-Cap ETFs ISCG and IJT Compare on Fees, Risk, and Income

Key Points

ISCG charges a significantly lower expense ratio than IJT, helping to reduce long-term costs.

ISCG holds nearly three times as many stocks as IJT but has a history of volatility with a deeper five-year drawdown.

IJT has a higher yield, offering greater dividend income potential.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF ›

The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) and the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) both target growth-oriented small-cap U.S. stocks, but they differ in cost, diversification, and trading characteristics.

This comparison examines how ISCG and IJT stack up on critical factors like expenses, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IJT ISCG Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.18% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 23, 2026) 6.47% 14.54% Dividend yield 0.91% 0.61% Beta (5Y Monthly) 1.18 1.36 AUM $6 billion $808 million

ISCG is considerably more affordable on fees with a much lower expense ratio, potentially making a noticeable difference for cost-conscious investors. However, IJT boasts a higher yield, offering an advantage for those seeking passive dividend income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IJT ISCG Max drawdown (5 y) -29.23% -41.47% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,193 $1,059

What's inside

ISCG splits its exposure across 971 small-cap growth stocks, with sector weights of 23% industrials, 20% technology, and 17% healthcare. Top positions include Lumentum, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and ATI, each accounting for less than 1% of assets. The fund’s 21-year track record and broad diversification may appeal to investors seeking a wide net within the small-cap growth universe.

IJT, by contrast, holds 348 stocks. Its top sector is technology, making up around 20% of assets. Top holdings include Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, and InterDigital, all with similarly small individual weights. Both funds avoid leverage, currency hedges, or other structural quirks.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Small-cap ETFs can help diversify your portfolio while also tapping into the growth potential of smaller companies.

Between the two funds, ISCG is the higher-risk, higher-reward investment. It’s outperformed IJT fairly substantially over the last year, but it’s also experienced a deeper max drawdown with a higher beta, signalling more severe volatility.

The two ETFs also differ in their fee structures and income potential. ISCG offers a much lower expense ratio of 0.06% compared to IJT’s 0.18%. In other words, investors will pay $6 per year in fees for every $10,000 invested in ISCG, compared to $18 per year for IJT. It’s a minor different on the surface, but it could amount to hundreds or even thousands of dollars over time.

IJT shines with its higher dividend yield, however, which can be a plus for income-focused investors. Between its higher yield and a generally lower risk profile, IJT could be better suited for long-term investors looking for a more stable investment, while ISCG offers an edge for those seeking greater growth potential.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of securities and trades on an exchange like a stock.

Expense ratio: Annual fund operating costs expressed as a percentage of the fund’s average assets.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund divided by its current share price, shown as a percentage.

Beta: Measure of a fund’s volatility compared with the overall market, typically the S&P 500 index.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of all assets held by the fund.

Max drawdown: The largest peak-to-trough decline in a fund’s value over a specified period.

Growth of $1,000: Illustration showing how a $1,000 investment would have changed in value over time.

Total return: Investment performance including price changes plus all dividends and distributions, assuming they are reinvested.

Small-cap: Companies with relatively small stock market values, typically a few hundred million to a few billion dollars.

Growth stocks: Companies expected to grow earnings or revenues faster than the overall market, often reinvesting profits instead of paying dividends.

Sector weights: The percentage of a fund’s assets invested in each industry sector, such as technology or industrials.

Leverage: Use of borrowed money or derivatives to amplify a fund’s exposure and potential returns or losses.



Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.