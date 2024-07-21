Better Buy: Cava vs. Sweetgreen Stock

If you enjoy a good fast-casual meal, you might have already sampled the Mediterranean-style offerings at Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA)'s restaurants or the healthy-oriented fare at Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG). You might even have a favorite dish, but which of these hot stocks is the better buy?

Healthy and growing

Cava and Sweetgreen operate similar models. Both are small but growing restaurant chains with the fast-casual model and offer healthy, eco-conscious dishes with fresh ingredients at prices that fall between fast food and fine dining. Cava's spin on the model is a Mediterranean take, while Sweetgreen has a focus on salads.

Both of these are relatively new initial public offerings (IPO), so there's not a lot to go by in terms of track records. Inflation is cutting into some of these numbers, which only give investors a bite-size look at the overall picture. That's why IPO stocks can be risky, and these numbers would probably look a lot different under better conditions.

Company Q1 Sales Growth YoY Q1 Comps Growth YoY Q1 Restaurant Count Q1 New Restaurants Full-year New Restaurants Full-year Comps Guidance Cava 30.3% 2.3% 323 14 52 5.5% Sweetgreen 26% 5% 225 6 25 5%

Let's take a look at some of their recent growth metrics. You'll see that Cava has more restaurants and opened more restaurants in the first quarter. That's why its revenue is growing faster even though comps growth was slow.

Only one of these chains is profitable

Being young and growing, both Cava and Sweetgreen are still struggling to turn dollars into profits. But while Cava has had some success in reporting positive net income, Sweetgreen hasn't yet hit that milestone. Let's do another comparison.

Company Q1 net Income Net Income Growth YoY Q1 Restaurant Profit Margin Restaurant Profit Margin Guidance Cava $14 million 800% 25.2% 24% Sweetgreen ($26.1) million 23% 18% 19%

Even worse for Sweetgreen, it missed Wall Street's expectations for earnings per share (EPS) for the past four quarters, while Cava reported a beat all four times. Sweetgreen is making progress, but Cava is in a far better position right now.

A look at valuation

There's another factor to consider when deciding which of these companies is a better business, and that's valuation. Cava sports a price-to-sales ratio that's much higher than Sweetgreen's. While Cava stock seems like it may be overvalued at this price, it reflects investor sentiment about its stock. Both of these stocks have been benefiting from investor enthusiasm, with Cava up 90% year to date and Sweetgreen up 123%.

Both of these stocks have surged this year but have been experiencing pressure over the past few weeks. There have been some indications that restaurant spending is slowing down, illustrated by weak guidance at Kara Sushi, which reports before most other restaurant chains, and several analyst predictions. With these kinds of valuations and high gains in the first half of the year, it's going to be hard for these stocks to climb higher in the second half.

Longer term, it's anyone's guess. These chains operate similar models and are both small and growing. Cava, though, has figured out how to grow faster and scale profitably. That boosts investor confidence in its ability to expand and create shareholder value.

While now might not be the best time to buy the stock, Cava looks like it has an edge over Sweetgreen. If restaurant stocks continue to slide and Cava stock becomes more attractively priced, it could be a great growth stock to add to your portfolio.

