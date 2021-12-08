Better Buy: Magnite or PubMatic?

If you're thinking about investing in adtech stocks, Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are hands down two of the most prominent names within this space. But which is a better buy for long-term investors? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Motley Fool contributors Toby Bordelon and Jon Quast respond to a member's question about these stocks.

Toby Bordelon: We had a couple more questions here. We have a few minutes left, so we've got plenty of time. Jon, I don't know if you have any thoughts on Foolish Fool's question. I think you follow Magnite and PubMatic, is that correct? Or at least know of them?

Jon Quast: I actually own both. I covered both of them yesterday on the Beat and Raise Show. I think it was the second hour of the Beat and Raise Show. If you want to go back and watch the most recent quarterly results from both of those companies we have that there.

I will say as far as my thoughts go, I own both of these because I believe in both of these for the next four or five years. Magnite, I bought when PubMatic was not yet public. First and foremost, I believe in the space, I believe in the digital ad space and its growth, and I believe in the connected TV space. Magnite, I thought was very undervalued when the market crashed and even a little bit before the crash, so I loaded up on Magnite.

Very excited, and I'm still very bullish about Magnite over the next five-years. However, if you look at PubMatic a company that came public later and has been public I think for three quarters now.

Very similar businesses, they're not quite as, Magnite is very concentrated in connected TV, PubMatic is in connected TV, but they're also in a lot more other things and they are focused on a lot more other things. If you look at the last three quarters of results, PubMatic is absolutely crushing it. PubMatic is actually the stock that I like better. Over the next five years, I like them both. But I do like PubMatic a little bit better because it is delivering just fantastic results right now.

Toby Bordelon: Thank you. Hope that helps Foolish Fool. Again, definitely go back if you have a chance if you didn't see the show yesterday, our special double edition of Beat and Raise, and check that out for some more thoughts on those companies.

Jon Quast owns shares of Magnite, Inc and PubMatic, Inc. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has the following options: short December 2021 $30 puts on Magnite, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Magnite, Inc and PubMatic, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.