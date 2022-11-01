Better Buy: Home Depot or Lowe's

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) are both down over 20% on the year. Both companies have traditionally been strong dividend growth stocks with 5-year dividend growth rates of 15% or more. In today's video, I will break down both companies, looking both at valuation and the dividend to determine which is the better buy right now.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 31, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 31, 2022.

