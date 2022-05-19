Better Buy: Disney or Netflix?

In this video, I will be talking about Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and which one might be worth buying today.

Netflix stock crashed after it reported that for the first time in over a decade, it had lost subscribers.

Netflix's management announced that it will be adding an ad-supported tier sooner rather than later. This will attract more subscribers and advertising dollars to the leading streaming platform.

Disney+ added 7.9 million subscribers last quarter, but the majority came from its Disney+ Hotstar bundle, which has an average revenue per user of $0.76.

Disney's management also reiterated that it would reach its goal by 2024 of having between 230 million and 260 million Disney+ subscribers. By then I predict that it will again be paying a dividend.

With high inflation, users might consider cutting nonessential costs such as streaming services. This is why Disney might be better a better choice than Netflix currently since you get exposed to much more than Disney+.

That said, Netflix's move toward advertising could accelerate its growth and fund future projects.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 18, 2022. The video was published on May 19, 2022.

