Better Buy: Amazon or Walmart?

In this video, I will be comparing Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to evaluate which one is the more investable option right now.

Walmart in its latest quarter reported revenue of $152.86 billion, up 8.4% year-over-year (YOY), compared to Amazon's 7% increase to $121.2 billion.

Earnings per share came in at $1.77, down 0.6% YOY.

Walmart's net income for the quarter rose to $5.15 billion, whereas Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion.

E-commerce sales rose 12% YOY, whereas online store sales for Amazon decreased 4% YOY. But as I said in my last video, I'm not too concerned about that.

Membership and "other income" grew 25.6% YOY to $1.5 billion compared to Amazon's $8.7 billion, which grew 10%, and this part of the business is probably Amazon's biggest moat.

Walmart stock has a quarterly dividend yield of 1.61%, whereas Amazon pays no dividend.

Amazon's most lucrative segment, Amazon Web Services, increased 33% YOY to $19.7 billion. This is where the scales turn completely in Amazon's favor.

With Amazon's recent acquisition of iRobot and 1Life Healthcare, Prime is on its way to becoming a "life subscription," and, in my opinion, you can't put a price on that.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of August 17, 2022. The video was published on August 18, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Walmart Inc., and iRobot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

