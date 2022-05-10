Better Buy: Amazon or Shopify?

In this video, I will try to make the case as to why buying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) over Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) makes sense right now.

Shopify reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20, missing expectations of $0.65, and revenue of $1.2 billion, missing expectations of $1.24 billion. Growth has been slowing down, and it is increasing investments to further grow its fulfillment network.

Shopify announced the acquisition of Deliverr for $2.1 billion.

The stock is down 75% year to date (YTD).

As for Amazon, it recently announced that it will offer Prime for outside sellers.

The company reported a $7.6 billion loss from its investment in Rivian Automotive .

. Amazon's advertising side grew 23% year over year (YOY) to $7.87 billion, which means it is bigger than YouTube, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 9, 2022. The video was published on May 10, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.