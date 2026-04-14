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BetMGM Reports Revenue Growth In Q1, Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook

April 14, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, BetMGM LLC, a sports betting and iGaming operator, jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Entain plc (ENT.L), announced the financial update for first quarter.

During the period, the company's net revenue rose 6 percent, to $696 million, from $657 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $25 million, up 11 percent from last year's $22 million.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates net revenue of $2.9-$3.1 billion for the full year 2026, instead of previously announced $3.1-$3.2 billion.

In the pre-market hours, MGM is trading at $36.39, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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