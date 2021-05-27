US Markets
BetMakers Technology jumps into bidding war for Tabcorp's wagering business

Soumyajit Saha
Australian wagering platform operator BetMakers Technology Group Ltd on Friday intensified a three-way bidding war for Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's wagering and media business, offering A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) for the struggling division.

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian wagering platform operator BetMakers Technology Group Ltd BET.AX on Friday intensified a three-way bidding war for Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business, offering A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) for the struggling division.

Tabcorp had earlier received bids from British sports betting firm Entain ENT.L and U.S.-based investment manager Apollo Management APO.N for the business, as it was hit by coronavirus-induced closures of betting shops and cancellation of sporting events.

Tabcorp said in a statement it would assess the BetMakers' offer in the context of a strategic review announced in March.

In April, Entain had sweetened an earlier bid to buy up the wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion).

Just over a week later, Apollo Management revised its own offer to propose the purchase of Tabcorp's wagering and media business along with its gaming services unit, for a combined A$4 billion.

Alternatively, Apollo offered to buy just the wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion.

BetMakers said Tabcorp would receive A$1 billion in cash and A$3 billion in shares as part of the consideration, if the proposal proceeds. (https://bit.ly/3c1lXux)

($1 = 1.2917 Australian dollars)

