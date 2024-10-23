News & Insights

BetMakers Technology Group Schedules 2024 AGM

October 23, 2024 — 10:50 pm EDT

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM AEDT. Shareholders can participate in person at the North Tower in Melbourne or virtually through a live stream. The company emphasizes the importance of voting and offers multiple avenues for shareholders to cast their votes, including in-person, by proxy, or online.

