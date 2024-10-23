BetMakers Technology Group Schedules 2024 AGM

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, at 10:00 AM AEDT. Shareholders can participate in person at the North Tower in Melbourne or virtually through a live stream. The company emphasizes the importance of voting and offers multiple avenues for shareholders to cast their votes, including in-person, by proxy, or online.

For further insights into AU:BET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.