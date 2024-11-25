Betmakers Technology Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed with the required majority. The withdrawal of Resolution 5 followed the overwhelming approval of Resolution 1, which surpassed a 75% approval rate. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.
