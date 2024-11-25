Betmakers Technology Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed with the required majority. The withdrawal of Resolution 5 followed the overwhelming approval of Resolution 1, which surpassed a 75% approval rate. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:BET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.