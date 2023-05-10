Betmakers Technology Group (BET) Price Target Decreased by 15.60% to 0.53

The average one-year price target for Betmakers Technology Group (BET) has been revised to 0.53 / share. This is an decrease of 15.60% from the prior estimate of 0.63 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 268.12% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betmakers Technology Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BET is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.52% to 44,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BETZ - Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 11,845K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,537K shares, representing a decrease of 14.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BET by 27.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,483K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,392K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 4,037K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BET by 19.55% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,205K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.