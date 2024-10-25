Betmakers Sees Stake Reduction by Tripp Investments

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

Tripp Investments Pty Ltd has reduced its holdings in Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, now holding a 6.211% stake compared to its previous 7.327%. This change was due to the disposal of over 10 million shares at $0.70 each. Such movements in shareholder stakes may influence investor sentiment and stock performance in the market.

