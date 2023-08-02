Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED) Price Target Increased by 61.95% to 6.22

The average one-year price target for Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED) has been revised to 6.22 / share. This is an increase of 61.95% from the prior estimate of 3.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.16 to a high of 6.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.21% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

Beter Bed Holding Maintains 2.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beter Bed Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBED is 0.01%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

