Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED) Price Target Decreased by 9.60% to 3.84

The average one-year price target for Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED) has been revised to 3.84 / share. This is an decrease of 9.60% from the prior estimate of 4.25 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.36% from the latest reported closing price of 2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beter Bed Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBED is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

