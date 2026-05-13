Beta Bionics Touts Pharmacy Push, iLet Momentum and 2027 Mint Patch Pump Plans

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Chief Financial Officer Stephen Feider said the company’s first-quarter outperformance was supported by increasing use of the pharmacy reimbursement channel, expanded sales coverage and growing confidence in the company’s iLet insulin pump platform.

Speaking at a Bank of America conference, Feider said a “high 30s%” share of new patients in the first quarter were reimbursed through the pharmacy channel. He described that channel as a key driver because patient out-of-pocket costs can be “$25 or less per month,” compared with roughly “$500-$1,500” under durable medical equipment, or DME, reimbursement.

Feider also pointed to Beta Bionics’ sales force expansion as a contributor to growth. He said the company expanded in the first quarter of 2026, is continuing to expand in the second quarter and has communicated plans to add at least 20 U.S. territories in 2026, with the additions front-loaded in the first half of the year.

Q1 Seasonality and Pump Market Trends

Asked about first-quarter share trends following other insulin pump company reports, Feider said overall industry new patient starts may have been “a little soft,” but said the seasonality did not surprise Beta Bionics.

“The drop from Q4 to Q1 is the biggest step change seasonally that we see in insulin pumping,” Feider said, adding that Beta Bionics’ first-quarter new patient starts were in line with the company’s expectations.

Feider said the company believes it is performing well in the tubed insulin pump market, saying its sales reps are operating at an efficiency level above other tubed pump companies. However, he reiterated that Beta Bionics will need a patch pump to compete more broadly.

On the broader market, Feider said he believes the pump market is “far healthier than what perception currently believes.” He said the Type 1 diabetes market continues to grow, while acknowledging that much of the prior year’s market growth was driven by Type 2 patients.

Patch Pump Plans Center on Mint

Feider discussed Beta Bionics’ planned patch pump, Mint, and said the company still expects to commercialize it by the end of 2027. He said the company views manufacturing readiness, rather than regulatory clearance, as the current gating item, though both workstreams are underway in parallel.

During the discussion, Feider described Mint as having a reusable portion and a disposable portion. The reusable portion, which contains expensive components, is expected to last two years. The disposable portion would be replaced every three days and includes elements such as batteries, a cannula, reservoir, adhesive and bonding mechanism. Feider emphasized that Mint would not require recharging.

Feider said the company’s design approach should make manufacturing less difficult than building a fully disposable patch pump. He also said Beta Bionics already manufactures disposable products in a sterilized clean-room environment in Irvine, including cartridges and cartridge connectors used by its installed base every three days.

Asked about the hardest part of manufacturing, Feider said, while noting he was answering as a CFO, he believes precise needle placement is among the most difficult steps because of the tight tolerances required.

Competition Expected to Shift Beyond Form Factor

Feider said that as more companies pursue patch pumps, form factor alone will not be enough. He said a credible competitor to the incumbent patch pump must deliver an experience “as good or better” than the incumbent, and he argued that some planned competing products may have user-experience shortcomings.

Once form factor is comparable, Feider said differentiation will come from areas including algorithm performance, clinical outcomes, ease of use for patients and healthcare providers, and pharmacy reimbursement.

On algorithm development, Feider did not provide specific plans but said Beta Bionics is not assuming its current algorithm will remain unchanged indefinitely. He said the company needs to continue innovating, including in fully automated insulin-only technology and potential bi-hormonal technology involving insulin and glucagon.

Pharmacy Reimbursement and Pricing

Feider said he believes insulin pumps will increasingly be reimbursed through the pharmacy benefit over time, calling it advantageous for patients, payers and Beta Bionics. He said the pharmacy model resembles a recurring revenue model for the company, compared with the DME model in which payment is largely upfront.

Feider said payers prefer paying when a patient is using the device and remains on the insurance plan, rather than paying upfront for a pump before the patient potentially switches insurers. He also said lower patient out-of-pocket costs can help more patients access pump therapy, which payers view as beneficial.

Addressing investor concerns about potential pricing pressure in the pharmacy channel, Feider said he does not view insulin pumps as commoditized products. He said pumps are prescribed based on patient needs and differences in user experience, algorithms and patient behavior.

Blake, identified during the session as investor relations, added that the industry’s profitability profile does not suggest payers have a clear incentive to sharply cut prices. He compared the situation to pharmaceutical markets in which differentiated therapies can maintain pricing because they serve different patient needs.

Feider also explained how Beta Bionics evaluates pharmacy benefit tiers. He said the iLet, and expectedly Mint, would fall into Tier 2 or Tier 3 rather than Tier 1, which he characterized as generic. The company weighs the higher rebates associated with a Tier 2 position against the copay assistance required to reduce patient out-of-pocket costs. Blake said the pharmacy pricing Beta Bionics has disclosed is net of copay assistance, rebates and other discounts.

Feider closed by saying Beta Bionics remains “right on plan” internally, with confidence in iLet, the planned Mint launch and the company’s cash position.

About Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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