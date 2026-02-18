Beta Bionics Q4 Revenue Jumps 57%; Guides FY26 Revenue Growth Of 30% To 35%

(RTTNews) - Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX), a commercial-stage medical device company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025, posting a narrowed net loss and higher revenue compared to the prior year. However, for the full year of 2025, the net loss widened despite revenue growth.

In addition, the firm issued revenue guidance for full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net loss shrank to $13.47 million from $18.11 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss narrowed to $0.30 from $2.72 in the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss shrank to $10.51 million from $11.25 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 57% to $32.12 million from $20.44 million in the prior year.

Notably, Pharmacy Benefit Plan (PBP) channel-based net sales improved 295% to $9.8 million, from $2.5 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, the net loss widened to $73.20 million from $54.76 million in the prior year. But on a per-share basis, loss came down to $1.81 from $8.60 in the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $52.75 million from $37.72 million in the prior year.

Total net sales increased to $100.25 million from $65.12 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the firm expects total revenue to be in the range of $130 million to $135 million.

In addition, Beta Bionics estimates 36% to 38% of new patient starts will be reimbursed through the Pharmacy Benefit Plan (PBP) channel.

Beta Bionics offers iLet Bionic Pancreas, an insulin delivery device for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in adults and children six years of age and older.

The company is developing Patch Pump, an insulin pump designed to adhere directly to the skin and administer insulin without tubing; Bihormonal iLet, which combines automated delivery of insulin and glucagon; and iLet to treat people with insulin-dependent type-2 diabetes.

Beta Bionics recently completed the first-in-human Phase 2a feasibility trial in New Zealand for the bihormonal system in development, including the glucagon asset, pump, and dosing algorithms.

The company expects to initiate an additional Phase 2a feasibility trial in the first half of 2026 to prepare the system for advanced-stage development.

On Tuesday, BBNX traded between $13.45 and $14.38. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $13.97, up 0.22%.

In the after-hours market, BBNX is down 0.86%, at $13.85.

