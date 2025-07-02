Beta Bionics, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

Beta Bionics plans to announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000

MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 4 sales selling 1,128 shares for an estimated $20,168 .

and 4 sales selling 1,128 shares for an estimated . SEAN SAINT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,439 shares for an estimated $61,525 .

. STEPHEN FEIDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,497 shares for an estimated $26,783 .

. STEVEN JON RUSSELL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,039 shares for an estimated $18,588 .

. MARK HOPMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 868 shares for an estimated $15,529.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will host a conference call and concurrent webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time).





The link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at



https://investors.betabionics.com



, and will be archived there for future replay. To access the live call by phone, please use the following link, which will provide you with dial-in details and a personal pin:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc649100069fd4629a4ed5bf4826b8acb



About Beta Bionics







Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit



www.betabionics.com



Investor Relations:







Blake Beber





Head of Investor Relations









ir@betabionics.com











Media and Public Relations



Karen Hynes





Vice President of Marketing









media@betabionics.com









Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.



