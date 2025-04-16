Beta Bionics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Beta Bionics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Beta Bionics, Inc., a leader in diabetes management solutions, announced it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on May 6, 2025, after market close. Management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET that day, with details accessible via the company's website. Beta Bionics develops innovative medical devices, including the iLet Bionic Pancreas, the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously manages insulin dosing for people with diabetes. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor and media relations representatives.

Potential Positives

Beta Bionics plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency to investors and stakeholders regarding the company's performance.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results, allowing for direct communication and engagement with investors.

The company highlights its innovative product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, which is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device, showcasing its leadership in advanced diabetes management solutions.

Announcing the financial results and conference call helps maintain investor interest and confidence in Beta Bionics' ongoing developments and future prospects.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Beta Bionics release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Beta Bionics plans to release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Beta Bionics conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (888) 596-4144 with passcode 8363701 on May 6, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for the financial results?

The webcast will be available in the "Investors—Events & Presentations" section on the Beta Bionics website.

What is the iLet Bionic Pancreas?

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared device that autonomously determines insulin doses for individuals with diabetes.

Who can I contact for investor relations at Beta Bionics?

You can contact Blake Beber, the Head of Investor Relations, at ir@betabionics.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000

MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 1 sale selling 13 shares for an estimated $221.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call and concurrent webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time).





The link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at



https://investors.betabionics.com



, and will be archived there for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (888) 596-4144, passcode is 8363701.







About Beta Bionics







Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit



www.betabionics.com



.







Investor Relations:







Blake Beber





Head of Investor Relations









ir@betabionics.com











Media and Public Relations



:





Karen Hynes





Vice President of Marketing









media@betabionics.com









Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.