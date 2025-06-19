Beta Bionics, Inc. Announces Integration of iLet Bionic Pancreas with Abbott's Future Dual Glucose-Ketone Sensor

Beta Bionics plans to integrate its iLet Bionic Pancreas with Abbott's upcoming dual glucose-ketone sensor for enhanced diabetes management.

Beta Bionics, Inc. has announced plans to integrate its iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery system with Abbott’s upcoming dual glucose-ketone sensor in the United States. The iLet system is groundbreaking as it automatically manages all insulin dosing without the need for users to calculate carbohydrate intake or manual corrections, promoting improved health outcomes for diabetes patients. Currently compatible with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 Plus sensor, this collaboration aims to enhance decision-making support for individuals with diabetes. Sean Saint, President and CEO of Beta Bionics, emphasized the benefits of this integration for managing diabetes. The iLet device is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery solution utilizing a fully automated dosing algorithm, setting a new standard in diabetes care.

Beta Bionics is expanding its innovative diabetes management solutions by integrating its iLet Bionic Pancreas with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor, enhancing its product offering.

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is highlighted as the first and only automated insulin delivery system that makes all insulin dosing decisions automatically, positioning Beta Bionics as a leader in diabetes technology.

This collaboration with Abbott reflects a commitment to advancing diabetes care, signifying potential for improved clinical outcomes for users of the iLet system.

By reinforcing their partnership with Abbott, Beta Bionics enhances its credibility and market position in the diabetic device sector, likely appealing to both consumers and investors.

Integration with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor may face uncertainties regarding availability and technology compatibility, potentially delaying benefits for users.

Emphasis on being the "benchmark in automated insulin delivery systems" could create high expectations that may be difficult to meet, risking potential disappointment among stakeholders.

Notably includes a disclaimer indicating users must be "carb aware," which may contradict the marketing of the system as fully autonomous, suggesting limitations in actual use.

What is the iLet Bionic Pancreas?

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is an automated insulin delivery system developed by Beta Bionics, making all insulin dosing decisions automatically.

How does the iLet improve diabetes management?

The iLet simplifies diabetes management by eliminating the need for carb counting and manual insulin correction calculations.

What is the collaboration between Beta Bionics and Abbott?

Beta Bionics is integrating its iLet system with Abbott's upcoming dual glucose-ketone sensor to enhance diabetes care solutions.

What is the significance of the dual glucose-ketone sensor?

The dual glucose-ketone sensor aims to provide better real-time decision-making support for individuals living with diabetes.

Where can I find more information about Beta Bionics?

More information about Beta Bionics and their products can be found on their official website at www.betabionics.com.

$BBNX Insider Trading Activity

$BBNX insiders have traded $BBNX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HADLEY HARBOR AGGREGATOR IV, L.P. WELLINGTON purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,000,000

MIKE MENSINGER (Chief Product Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 33,350 shares for an estimated $566,950 and 4 sales selling 1,128 shares for an estimated $20,168 .

and 4 sales selling 1,128 shares for an estimated . SEAN SAINT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,439 shares for an estimated $61,525 .

. STEPHEN FEIDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,497 shares for an estimated $26,783 .

. STEVEN JON RUSSELL (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,039 shares for an estimated $18,588 .

. MARK HOPMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 868 shares for an estimated $15,529.

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc., a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, announced its intention to integrate its iLet Bionic Pancreas automated insulin delivery (AID) system with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor in the U.S.





The iLet represents a significant advancement in diabetes care as the first and only AID system that makes 100% of insulin dosing decisions automatically. With the iLet, people living with diabetes can achieve excellent clinical outcomes without the burden of carb counting* or manual insulin correction calculations. The system currently supports Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre



®



3 Plus continuous glucose monitoring sensor, and this future design further extends the collaboration between Beta Bionics and Abbott, reinforcing their shared commitment to bringing cutting-edge diabetes solutions to the market.





“This integration holds great promise for further enhancing real-time decision-making support for people living with diabetes,” said Sean Saint, President and CEO of Beta Bionics. “As the benchmark in automated insulin delivery systems, the iLet will naturally integrate with Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor as soon as it becomes commercially available.”







*User must be carb aware









About Beta Bionics







Beta Bionics is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to simplifying diabetes management and improving outcomes for people requiring insulin therapy. By leveraging advanced adaptive algorithms, Beta Bionics has developed the iLet



®



Bionic Pancreas—the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device with a fully autonomous insulin dosing algorithm. Designed to significantly enhance health outcomes and quality of life across a broad spectrum of individuals with diabetes, the iLet sets a new standard in diabetes care. For more information, visit



www.betabionics.com



.







Important Safety Information







Product for prescription only. For important safety information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html.







Investor Relations Contact:











ir@betabionics.com











Media and Public Relations Contact:











media@betabionics.com







