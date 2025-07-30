Beta Bionics (BBNX) Q2 Revenue Soars 54%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) soared 54% to $23.2 million in Q2 2025, decisively beating analyst estimates by 18.0% (GAAP).

The installed customer base increased 200% to 24,085 compared to 8,034 in the second quarter of 2024, as adoption accelerated through pharmacy channel growth.

Losses narrowed per share, but operating expenses (GAAP) surged 63% year-over-year, outpacing revenue growth.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX), a medical technology firm focused on diabetes management solutions, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on July 29, 2025. The headline news was a strong revenue increase to $23.2 million (GAAP), notably above the $19.7 million consensus estimate (GAAP). This top-line performance reflected a 54% jump from the prior year period’s $15.0 million (GAAP). Earnings per share (GAAP) came in at $(0.39) and marking a significant improvement from last year’s $(2.37) net loss per share (GAAP) for Q2 2024. Despite a much larger installed base and continued market penetration, leading to a deeper operating loss, The results showcased market momentum and robust adoption, balanced by rising costs and growing investments in expansion.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $(0.39) $(0.46) $(2.37) 83.5 % Revenue $23.2 million $19.7 million $15.0 million 54.5 % Gross Margin 53.8 % 53.7 % 0.1 pp Adjusted EBITDA $(14.5 million) $(10.0 million) (45.3 %) Installed Customer Base 24,085 8,034 200.0 %

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Beta Bionics is known for developing the iLet Bionic Pancreas, an automated insulin delivery device designed to simplify diabetes care. The iLet stands out as the first device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023 to automate every insulin dose, learning and adapting to individual user needs. Its adaptive algorithm reduces both user workload and the need for carbohydrate counting, extending its appeal to a broad patient population.

The company’s recent business focus includes expanding its market penetration with endocrinologists and primary care physicians, navigating regulatory demands, and scaling partnerships with both pharmacy benefit plans and durable medical equipment channels. Success hinges on expanding the installed base, accelerating reimbursement through pharmacies, keeping a technological edge, and maintaining strong intellectual property protection.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Performance

Total revenue (GAAP) climbed to $23.2 million, outpacing analyst expectations for GAAP revenue and marking a $3.551 million GAAP revenue beat over consensus. This year-over-year gain of 54% showcased surging adoption of the iLet platform, driven especially by new patient growth and recurring supply sales. Within the revenue mix, the durable medical equipment (DME) channel remained predominant at $18.6 million, but its share was complemented by explosive pharmacy benefit plan (PBP) sales, which grew 498% to $4.6 million. This reflects a shift in reimbursement patterns and broader payer coverage.

New patient starts reached 4,934, up 57 % from 3,133 in the prior year. The overall installed base rose sharply to 24,085.—Notably, about 71% of new patient starts came from individuals previously managing diabetes with multiple daily injections (MDI), indicating the device’s traction among users not previously using pumps. Conversion to the pharmacy reimbursement channel also increased, with the proportion of new patient starts using PBP in the “high 20s percent,” compared to only a “mid-single digit” percentage in Q2 2024.

Gross margin (GAAP) remained stable at 53.8%, improving slightly from 53.7 % in the prior year period. However, expenses saw significant growth in Q2 2025. Total operating expenses rose 63% year over year to $32.4 million (GAAP), driven by continued investments in research and development (R&D rose 40% to $8.9 million year-over-year), sales and marketing (up 74% year-over-year to $15.6 million), and general and administrative functions (up 73% year-over-year to $7.9 million). The combination of these rising costs, while essential for scaling, resulted in an operating loss of $19.9 million and a net loss of $16.9 million (GAAP). Despite these headwinds, the GAAP net loss as a percentage of sales improved to -73% from -96% in Q2 2024.

The company ended the period with $280.9 million in cash and investments. This gives the business room to support continued investment, salesforce expansion, and pipeline development while absorbing near-term operational losses. The salesforce itself grew, with the number of active sales territories expanding to 63, up from 43 at the start of the year, setting the stage for increased future reach but also driving cost growth.

From a product and pipeline perspective, the quarter saw the live demonstration of the “Mint” patch pump (an upcoming wearable pump platform) and progress on the bihormonal pump pipeline, including a completed pharmacokinetics study for its glucagon (blood-sugar raising) candidate, with dosing completed in July 2025. These advancements underscore the commitment to broadening the product portfolio and to eventually include therapies for Type 2 diabetes, pending further regulatory review.

Material events shaping the quarter included the activation of formulary agreements (contracts securing insurance coverage) with all major U.S. pharmacy benefit managers, boosting access for both clinicians and patients and accelerating pharmacy channel utilization.

Looking Ahead: Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management raised forward guidance in several areas. Full-year fiscal 2025 revenue is now expected to reach $88 million to $93 million, up from $82 million to $87 million previously. Guidance for the proportion of new patient starts reimbursed through pharmacy benefit channels rose as well, now projected at 25–28 %, compared to the prior 22–25% range. Gross margin expectations are now projected at 52–55%, an improvement over previous guidance of 50–53%.

Beta Bionics does not currently pay a dividend. For investors watching closely, key items to monitor will include the company’s ability to achieve scale cost efficiencies, retention trends within its growing installed base, and the success of new territory launches. Competitive activity from established diabetes device makers remains a sector-wide dynamic, but the company’s focus on automation, payer access, and a growing body of real-world clinical evidence will inform performance in quarters ahead. Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

undefined

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.