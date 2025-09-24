Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Top Stocks

Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock.

However, stepping beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level could lead to even better returns. Here is where the DuPont analysis comes into play. It is an analytical method, which examines three major elements – operating management, management of assets and the capital structure – related to the financial condition of a company. Below, we show how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

The screener yields winning stocks, such as Casey's General Stores CASY, Blue Bird BLBD, Global Industrial Company GIC, Toast TOST and Ubiquiti UI.

Why Use DuPont?

Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margin as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Screening Parameters

• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low-priced stocks. However, when looking for lower-priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are five out of seven stocks that made it through the screen:

Casey's General Stores: The Zacks Rank #2 company operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names in 17 states, mainly Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average earnings surprise of CASY for the past four quarters is 24.56%.

Blue Bird: This Zacks Rank #1 company is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts.

The average earnings surprise of BLBD for the past four quarters is 10.45%.

Global Industrial Company: The Zacks Rank #1 company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America.

The average earnings surprise of GIC for the past four quarters is 19.32%.

Toast: The Zacks Rank #2 company builds software, which helps restaurants manage online and dine-in orders, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.

The average earnings surprise of TOST for the past four quarters is 147.15%.

Ubiquiti: The Zacks Rank #1 company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a complete portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.

The average earnings surprise of UI for the past four quarters is 49.50%.

