Bet on Winning DuPont Analysis & Pick 4 Quality Stocks

In the present edgy economic backdrop, it's important for investors to assess evolving market conditions and accordingly adopt a robust investment approach. While a stock's sales and earnings figures can influence investment decisions, this approach doesn't consistently deliver optimal returns amid complex market challenges like what we are witnessing currently.

As a result, it is intriguing to pick quality stocks at the current level. Upbeat Return on equity (ROE) can serve as one such quality measure. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Inside the Strength of Return on Equity Measure

Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock.

However, stepping beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level could lead to even better returns. Here is where the DuPont analysis comes into play. It is an analytical method, which examines three major elements — operating management, management of assets and the capital structure — related to the financial condition of a company. Below we show how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

The screener yields winning stocks like Group 1 Automotive GPI, Valero Energy VLO, Lifeway Foods LWAY, EMCOR Group EME and Sprouts Farmers Market SFM.

Why Use DuPont?

Although one can’t play down the importance of normal ROE calculation, the fact remains that it doesn’t always provide a complete picture. The DuPont analysis, on the other hand, allows investors to assess the elements that play a dominant role in any change in ROE. It can help investors to segregate companies having higher margins from those having high turnover. For example, high-end fashion brands generally survive on high margins as compared with retail goods, which rely on higher turnover.

In fact, it also sheds light on the company’s leverage status, which can go a long way in selecting stocks poised for gains. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. Thus, the strength of a company can be misleading if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor confined solely to an ROE perspective may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins over and spots the better stock.

Investors can simply do this analysis by taking a look at the company’s financials.However, looking at the financial statements of each company separately can be a tedious task. Screening tools like Zacks Research Wizard can come to your rescue and help you shortlist the stocks that look impressive with a DuPont analysis.

Screening Parameters



• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower-priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are four out of the six stocks that made it through the screen:

PC Connection: This Zacks Rank #2 company is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of CNXN is 5.16%.

EMCOR Group: This Zacks Rank #1 company is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses.

The average earnings surprise of EME for the past four quarters is 36.51%.

Lifeway Foods: This Zacks Rank #1 company produces Kefir, a drinkable product similar to, but distinct from yogurt, in several flavors sold under the name Lifeway's Kefir.

The average earnings surprise of LWAY for the past four quarters is 20.32%.

Sprouts Farmers Market: This Zacks Rank #1 company operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry. It has a unique model that features fresh produce, a foods section and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

The average earnings surprise of SFM for the past four quarters is 11.95%.

