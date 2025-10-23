Bet on These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks for Robust Returns

Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work for investors seeking healthy returns. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON, Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ to their portfolio to boost returns.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with high liquidity levels. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot competently utilize its assets.

Besides sufficient cash, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing. A balanced assessment of both liquidity and efficiency can help identify truly promising investment opportunities.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets, relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable, but it may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than that of their industry can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3: While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average: A higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B: Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy).

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 16.

Here are four of the 16 stocks that qualified the screen:

Peloton Interactive operates as an interactive fitness platform with nearly 6 million members. The brand's content is accessible through Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread and Peloton Digital, which provide a full slate of fitness offerings anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

PTON is focused on becoming a full-spectrum wellness platform from a cardio fitness company. It is using advanced technologies like AI to boost its ability to serve as personalized coaches, recommendations and customized plans. It is also expanding its global footprint through hotel partnerships, retail expansion, and the launch of new markets. Including its partnerships with Hilton and Hyatt, Peloton is now present in more than 9,000 hotels globally.

Recently, the company unveiled the Peloton Pro Series, the all-new suite of commercial-ready equipment. It includes Peloton’s first commercial treadmill, the Tread+ Pro.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. PTON has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.28%, on average.

Remitly Global offers digital financial and remittance services mainly for immigrants. It was established in 2011 and now has an international presence spanning over 170 countries. It is focusing on new products and services to boost its addressable market and strengthen its business model. The four core areas of product innovation include Remitly Business, Remitly One, Stablecoins and Agentic AI.

In September 2025, RELY unveiled Remitly One, an all-in-one financial membership that will aid clients in transferring, managing, and growing their money across borders. Before that, RELY made Remitly Business available to its U.K. customers. Remitly Business enables payment to international contractors and freelancers. It can also be used to make payments to international vendors and suppliers and carry out disbursements and one-time payouts.

RELY reported revenues of $411.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, up 34% year over year. Send volume was up 40% to $18.5 billion. Send volume per active customer jumped 12% year over year. Active customers grew 24% year over year to over 8.5 million, and the take rate came in at 2.23%. Adjusted EBITDA was an impressive $64 million, driven by top-line growth and cost discipline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 12 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. RELY has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 132.94%, on average.

Newmont Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. The company is the only gold producer listed on the S&P 500 Index. It also produces copper, silver, zinc and lead.

Newmont continues to invest in growth projects and remains focused on driving shareholder value. The company is pursuing several projects, including Tanami Expansion 2 in Australia, the Ahafo North expansion in Ghana and Cadia Panel Caves in Australia. Newmont also remains committed to divesting non-core businesses as it shifts its strategic focus to Tier 1 assets. The acquisition of Newcrest is expected to generate significant synergies.

NEM will report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23 after market close. Newmont's revenues for the second quarter were roughly $5.32 billion, up 20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share, up 8 cents in the past seven days. NEM has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.82%, on average.

Zumiez is a specialty retailer for a range of apparel, footwear and accessories. Its stores also feature a range of hard goods for youngsters that include items like snowboards, skateboards, bindings and other equipment.

North America remains the key catalyst of Zumiez’s performance despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, influenced by evolving trade policy developments. In the fiscal second quarter, this region generated $180 million in sales, up 2.1% from the prior year. Total net sales of $214.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211 million and increased 1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Comps were up 2.5% year over year, representing the fifth consecutive quarter of growth. Comps in North America rose 4.2%, representing the sixth consecutive quarter of growth, while international comps declined 5.5%. Among product categories, the women’s category saw the highest comps increase, followed by hard goods and accessories. Conversely, footwear was the largest negative comps category, followed by men’s.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZUMZ’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 42 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average.

