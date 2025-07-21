Bet on These 4 Stocks With Exciting Interest Coverage Ratios

An ill-informed investor can lose cash if he wagers on a stock only based on the numbers flashing on a real-time stock screen. A critical analysis of a company’s financial background is a must for a better investment decision, especially at a time when the stock market is juggling myriad issues.



Often, investors evaluate a company’s performance by simply looking at its sales and earnings, which sometimes do not reveal the real picture. To be more precise, they do not tell whether a company’s fundamentals are sound enough to meet its financial obligations. Here, the coverage ratio comes into play — the higher the metric, the more efficient an enterprise will be in meeting its financial obligations.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Ingredion Incorporated INGR, The Walt Disney Company DIS and Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM boast an impressive interest coverage ratio.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay interest charges on its debt.



Debt, which is crucial to financing operations for the majority of companies, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profitability of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.



Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.



The interest coverage ratio suggests how many times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm has for paying interest.



An interest coverage ratio lower than 1 suggests that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

The Winning Strategy

Apart from having an interest coverage ratio that is more than the industry average, adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a VGM Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to better results.



Interest coverage ratio greater than X-Industry Median



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: Stocks with a strong EPS growth history.



Projected EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry Median: This is the projected EPS growth over the next three to five years. This shows that the stock has near-term earnings growth potential.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



VGM Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified the screening:



Urban Outfitters, a leading lifestyle products and services company that operates a portfolio of global consumer brands, including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B. Urban Outfitters delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.5% and 22.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. URBN has surged 56.2% in the past year.



Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. INGR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion Incorporated’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1% and 6.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. INGR has risen 11% in the past year. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)



Walt Disney, an iconic name in entertainment and media, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walt Disney’s current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 4.1% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has rallied 29% in the past year.



Hudbay Minerals, a copper-focused critical minerals mining company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.5% and 43.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HBM has a VGM Score of A. Shares of HBM have risen 20.4% in the past year.



