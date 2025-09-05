Bet on These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

Stock markets have been hitting fresh records lately as investors gain confidence that the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts this month. The softening labor market and rising inflation due to tariffs indicate a deteriorating macro environment, increasing the chance of rate cuts. Against such an investing backdrop, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and TransUnion TRU are worth betting on.



As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have a better understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

San Diego, CA-based Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for oncology indications by targeting the tumor microenvironment. HALO also licenses its novel drug delivery technology, ENHANZE, for subcutaneous (SC) administration of drugs.



Halozyme’s 2025 earnings are expected to jump 46.1% year over year. HALO, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Leidos, based IN Delaware, is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. lDOS’ core capabilities include providing solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development and systems engineering.



Leidos’ 2025 earnings are projected to grow 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. LDOS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Chicago, IL, TransUnion is one of the leading global providers of risk and information solutions to businesses and consumers. TRU provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision-making capabilities to businesses.



TransUnion’s 2025 earnings are expected to rise 4.1% year over year. TRU, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at:https://www.zacks.com/performance

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.