Bet on These 3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Now

Given the current robust market performance, it is difficult for retail investors to choose stocks independently and generate solid returns. For this, one has to understand the fundamentals of the company and try to place them against the current economic background to figure out how the stock may fare as an investment.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. Stocks like Republic Services, Inc. RSG, Itron, Inc. ITRI and Owens Corning OC are worth considering.



As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company’s publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.



Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the present economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



So, when brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. However, solely depending on broker upgrades is not the correct way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are three of the six stocks that qualified the screening:



Based in Phoenix, AZ, Republic Services is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. RSG generates revenues mainly from its solid waste collection operations.



Estimates for Republic Services’ 2024 earnings are expected to rise 7.8% year over year. RSG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 5.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is a technology and services company and one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems. Itron solutions (technology, software, and services) are delivered to users as part of a standalone, one-time purchase or end-to-end solution over multiple years.



Itron’s 2024 earnings are projected to grow at the rate of 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. ITRI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Owens Corning, based in Toledo, OH, is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Since its inception in 1938, OC has evolved as a market-leading innovator of glass fiber technology.



Owens Corning’s 2024 earnings are expected to rise 7.4%. OC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 7.1% upward revision in broker ratings in the past four weeks.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

