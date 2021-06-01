Bet on These 3 Top-Ranked MassMutual Funds for Good Return

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning across the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $46.6 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Diversified Value Fund Service Class MDVYX aims for long-term growth of capital and income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of larger, well-established companies. The funds invest majority of assets in stocks, securities convertible into stocks, and other securities, such as warrants and stock rights, whose value is based on stock prices. MDVYX has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%.

MDVYX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

MassMutual Mid Cap Growth Fund Service Class MEFYX aims for growth of capital over the long-term. The fund invests majority of assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies that the fund's subadvisors believe offer the potential for long-term growth. MEFYX has three-year annualized returns of 19.3%.

As of the end of March 2021, MEFYX held 219 issues, with 2.31% of its assets invested in Microchip Technology Inc.

MassMutual Short Duration Bond Fund Service Class MSBYX aims to achieve a high total rate of return primarily from current income while minimizing fluctuations in capital values by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term investment grade fixed income securities. MSBYX has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%.

Douglas M. Trevallion is one of the fund managers of MSBYX since 2018.

