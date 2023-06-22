Bet on These 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Right Away

For solving problems, artificial intelligence (AI) is imitating human intelligence in computer systems. It is through machine learning that AI is now being created. This basically signifies training a system by utilizing an enormous volume of data. The trained system is then employed by AI to derive inferences about new data and identify objects from images.

In recent months, the world has been experiencing how the OpenAI-made disruptive AI chatbot – ChatGPT – is getting extremely popular. By employing a simple chat interface, ChatGPT is capable of answering questions straight away and is extremely user friendly. This is thus drastically altering the spaces for content creation and Internet searches.

Analysts and industry experts now expect AI to become widespread in the coming years, creating lifetime opportunities for investors to bet on stocks that could capitalize on the AI boom. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Sabre Corporation SABR are thus well-poised to gain.

3 Stocks in the Spotlight

Bankingon its high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs), NVIDIA is well-poised to capitalize on the AI boom. The data center and automotive market, with AI, is growing at a rapid pace. In this space, NVIDIA, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is expanding its footprint, securing growth in the long haul. In the gaming market, NVIDIA is also a key player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Salesforce is a well-known name in the AI space. It introduced Einstein GPT, which is the world’s first generative AI for customer relationship management. With this, Zacks #1 Ranked Salesforce is delivering auto-generated AI content for marketing, sales, commerce and service. This boosts employee productivity, in turn improving customer experiences.

Sabre has been a key player in the same space since it rolled out the first AI-powered travel industry technology platform. Sabre Travel AI is helping clients in delivering very personalized and appropriate content straight away to satisfy the needs of travelers. Thus, Sabre, with a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), is securing margin growth in the coming days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sabre Corporation (SABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.