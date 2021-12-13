Bet on Novavax as Ambitious Battle Against Covid-19 Goes Global

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

U.S.-based investors might not immediately think of vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) as the winner in the race to combat Covid-19. Yet, ignoring NVAX stock now could be tantamount to leaving money on the table.

As we’ll see, the stock has been range-bound for the entirely of 2021. It’s frustrating and loyal shareholders might wonder if they’ll ever break free.

However, there’s no need to despair or dump your shares. Novavax is working diligently to address the fast-spreading omicron Covid-19 variant strain that everybody’s talking about.

Besides, Novavax’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t contained within U.S. borders by any means. Soon enough, NVAX stock should stage a jailbreak — it’s hard to time it, but once it happens, you’ll be glad to own a stake.

NVAX Stock at a Glance

“Playing the range” can be a viable strategy for financial market traders. However, it requires patience and vigilance to implement successfully. In the case of NVAX stock, it has remained within the range of $130 to $260 for most of 2021. This might perk your ears up, as it suggests the possibility of doubling your money over and over (“rinse and repeat,” as they say).

Just be aware that support levels aren’t like granite floors. At any given moment, the market can decide to drop the Novavax share price below $130 or even $100.

As of early December, NVAX stock was trading near $178. Hence, it may have room to run, though range traders could choose to wait for the share price to get closer to $130. After we discover what Novavax has been up to lately, though, it might be hard to resist taking a long-term position at any price.

A Two-Pronged Strategy

Without a doubt, Novavax’s investors will want to know how the company intends to combat the omicron Covid-19 variant. This is a major concern as omicron is suspected to be highly transmissible. Thankfully, Novavax has released a clear-cut strategy with two main “prongs” or parts.

First of all, the company has already started to evaluate its protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, against the omicron variant. This vaccine has demonstrated efficacy and safety against other variants, including delta.

Along with that, Novavax “intends to test whether the antibodies from the previously-vaccinated individuals can neutralize the Omicron variant and block the Omicron-hACE2 receptor binding.”

In the second part of Novavax’s strategy, the company has begun to develop an omicron-specific construct of the spike-protein antigen used in NVX-CoV2373. Novavax is looking to begin manufacturing this spike-protein in a commercial facility in January of 2022.

Progress Abroad

For NVAX stock holders in the U.S. and elsewhere, it’s important to be aware of what’s happening internationally.

Fortunately, you’ll be glad to discover that Novavax is making significant progress in multiple regions. For example, the company recently filed for interim authorization of NVX-CoV2373 with the Singapore Health Sciences Authority, under the Pandemic Special Access Route.

Furthermore, Novavax and the Serum Institute of India have received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the Philippines. This EUA is specifically for Novavax’s “recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant.”

On top of all that, European Medicines Agency head Emma Cooke recently revealed to European Union health ministers that “Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine could be authorized in the ‘near future.'”

Of course, winning European Union authorization would provide a major revenue stream for Novavax.

The Takeaway

Clearly, NVAX stock investors will need to keep track of developments in several countries and continents. Doing your due diligence will be worth the time and effort. It’s all part of being an informed, successful investor. So, stay tuned as Novavax wages war against Covid-19 on multiple fronts.

After all, you just never know when the big breakout moment might finally happen for NVAX stock.

This stock currently gets a “B” in my Portfolio Grader.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

