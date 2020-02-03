Bet On Costco to Beat $312 Over/Under

This yearÃ¢ÂÂs Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers had an over/under of . Looking at the average target price of analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:) as the over/under for Costco stock, itÃ¢ÂÂs currently $312.
Up 48.4% over the past year, including dividends, the warehouse chain has gotten off to a strong start in 2020, delivering a total return year to date of 5.3% through January 30, considerably higher than the -1.8% total return for the Morningstar US Market Index.ÃÂ
As Clint Eastwood would say, do you feel lucky, punk? Do you think CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs actual value is above $312 or below?
Costco Stock Is Worth Far More Than $312
As I write this, Costco is trading within six dollars of its all-time high. Looking back to January 2008, CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs had three significant corrections: May 2008 to February 2009 (-42%), June 2017 to July 2017 (-17%), and November 2018 to December 2018 (-18%).
In 11 years, itÃ¢ÂÂs had just three corrections of more than 15%. If you bought Costco stock in May 2008, before the entire stock market collapsed, youÃ¢ÂÂd have a compound annual growth rate of 14.1%, not including dividends. If you bought the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:), your CAGR would only be 7.8% (630 basis points higher than the index).
Over the next 11 years, I believe Costco will continue to wipe the floor with the index. HereÃ¢ÂÂs why.
People Love Shopping At Costco
My wife and I used to live in Toronto. To get to a Costco in the Greater Toronto Area (more than 5 million people) was a major headache, so we didnÃ¢ÂÂt go that much. Now that weÃ¢ÂÂve moved to Halifax (population 400,000), itÃ¢ÂÂs so much easier to get to the two local CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs. Not to mention, once there, itÃ¢ÂÂs not nearly as hectic.
As a result, weÃ¢ÂÂre there at least twice a month. We love the place, although the only piece of clothing IÃ¢ÂÂve ever bought there is a bunch of black socks. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the food and packaged goods that keep us going back.
It turns out celebrities also like Costco.
The Business Insider recently ran a fun story about at Costco. At the top of the story was a TMZ tweet with a picture of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg shopping with his wife, Priscilla. It appears they were looking at TVs.
Wealthier Demographic
All joking aside, ZuckerbergÃ¢ÂÂs visit shows how sticky CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs value proposition is with those more affluent. In good times, the well-to-do go to Costco to find products not usually available; in bad times, they go to save a little. I would think very few would switch from Costco to Walmart (NYSE:) in economic downturns.
In the 36 months between Sept. 3, 2007, and Aug. 29, 2010, CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs three-year was 11% overall on a global basis. In its worst year (fiscal 2009), during the height of the recession, its same-store sales fell by just 2% in the U.S. Internationally, they fell by 8%.ÃÂ
For reasons I canÃ¢ÂÂt understand, Walmart doesnÃ¢ÂÂt include same-store sales figures for Walmart International. In the U.S., the retailerÃ¢ÂÂs same-store sales fell by rose 3.5% in fiscal 2009, and up 1.6% in 2008, for a three-year same-store sales stack of 4.3%.
Long-term, CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs wealthier demographic Ã¢ÂÂ shoppers with an vs. $76,000 for Walmart Ã¢ÂÂ should ensure that its stock continues to outpace WalmartÃ¢ÂÂs. Over the past decade, CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs generated an annualized total return of 19.6%, double the performance of WalmartÃ¢ÂÂs stock. For this reason, the over should win the day.
IÃ¢ÂÂll Bet the Under
I have only two arguments for betting on the under proposition Ã¢ÂÂ and theyÃ¢ÂÂre not very convincing.ÃÂ
The first has to do with reversion to the mean. CNBC commentator Bob Pisani discussed the subject in an article this past December.ÃÂ
Ã¢ÂÂNo one knows for sure, but on a sector level, history implies (but does not guarantee) that the best sectors in the prior decade in the coming decade,Ã¢ÂÂ Pisani quoted a note written to clients by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.
Pisani went on to explain that mean reversion is Ã¢ÂÂthe tendency for most investments to revert to long-term averages.Ã¢ÂÂ
Extrapolated to the Walmart and Costco example, CostcoÃ¢ÂÂs outperformance over the next decade, due to mean reversion, is far from guaranteed.
The second argument is that some unexpected economic event occurs that sends all stocks into a crash scenario reminiscent of the 2008 recession. Perhaps the current stir over which the World Health Organization has called a global emergency, will send vast swaths of investors scurrying to cash.ÃÂ
Or, given the U.S. has logged the second consecutive year of a recession may be just around the corner.ÃÂ
Other than that, perhaps its valuation is stretched at 22 times its forward price-to-earnings ratio, but even there, itÃ¢ÂÂs not an outrageous multiple for one of retailÃ¢ÂÂs best businesses.
The Bottom Line On Costco Stock
In August 2018, I discussed whether Charlie Munger, the sidekick to Warren Buffett and a long-time director of Costco, Trading at $223, I was emphatic that he should.ÃÂ
Up 38% since then, I donÃ¢ÂÂt believe thereÃ¢ÂÂs ever a wrong time to buy the companyÃ¢ÂÂs stock.
So for me, IÃ¢ÂÂve got to go with over $312.ÃÂ
At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.
