Bet on a Blue Wave with Clean Energy ETFs

If current U.S. President Donald Trump is unable to secure another four years in office, a presidency under Democratic hopeful Joe Biden could charge up clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETF investors looking to bet on a "blue wave" could look to certain funds should Biden win the forthcoming election.

“The other area we’re watching is clean energy," said Will Geisdorf, senior research analyst with Sarasota, Florida-based Allegiant Private Advisors in a MarketWatch article. "Even without support from a Democratic Senate I think clean energy could benefit a lot. Just like Trump did a lot through executive orders, Biden could do the same.”

Per the report, "Geisdorf likes the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), a fund that’s tracked Biden’s fortunes in the polls relatively closely over the past year. 'It’s perked up again in the past few weeks,' as Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump seems to have solidified, Geisdorf said in an interview. That said, 'It’s run up quite a bit so you may not see as much follow-through there. There might be more upside potential for infrastructure than clean energy.'"

ICLN seeks to track the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The index is designed to track the performance of approximately 30 clean energy-related companies.

Here are additional funds to consider in the clean energy space:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES): seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index. The underlying index utilizes a rules-based methodology developed by CIBC National Trust Company, which is designed to provide exposure to a diverse set of U.S. and Canadian companies involved in the clean energy sector including renewables and clean technology. The fund is non-diversified. KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (KGRN): seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of MSCI China IMI Environment 10/40 Index. The underlying index is a modified, free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to track the equity market performance of Chinese companies that derive at least a majority of their revenues from environmentally beneficial products and services, as determined by MSCI Inc. Invesco Solar ETF (TAN): seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the “underlying index”). The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to companies listed on exchanges in developed markets that derive a significant amount of their revenues from the following business segments of the solar industry: solar power equipment producers including ancillary or enabling products; etc. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG): seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM (Extra Liquid). “Low carbon energy companies” refers to companies primarily engaged in alternative energy, including renewable energy, alternative fuels and related enabling technologies (such as advanced batteries).

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.