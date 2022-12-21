Bet on 5 Top Stocks With Rising P/E

Investors always look for stocks with low P/E ratios as the measure indicates undervaluation. This ratio is obtained by dividing a stock’s current market price by its historical or estimated earnings. It tells how much an investor needs to shell out per dollar of earnings.

In fact, the golden rule is – the lower the P/E of a stock, the higher its value will be for investors. This is because value investors believe that a stock's current market price is not reflective of its historical/future earnings and, therefore, chances of outperformance are higher.

But there is another side to the story that points to stocks with an increasing P/E. But this often-overlooked trend can prove pivotal in finding great stocks. The screener yields stocks including Clovis Oncology CLVS, NiSource NI, DocuSign DOCU, Root ROOT and Endava DAVA.

How Can Rising P/E Be Helpful?

Investors should note that stock prices move in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock soars. Solid quarterly earnings and guidance in turn boost the earnings forecast, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.

So, if the price is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of the stock’s fundamental strength, expect some strong positives out of it as well as solid and faster earnings growth. Moreover, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

The Winning Strategy

In order to shortlist stocks that are exhibiting an increasing P/E, we chose the following as our primary screening parameters.

EPS growth estimate for the current year is greater than or equal to last year’s actual growth

Percentage change in last year EPS should be greater than or equal zero

(These two criteria point to flat earnings or a growth trend over the years).

Percentage change in price over four weeks greater than the percentage change in price over 12 weeks

Percentage change in price over 12 weeks greater than percentage change in price over 24 weeks

(These two criteria show that price of the stock is increasing consistently over the said timeframes).

Percentage price change for four weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500

Percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 24 weeks relative to the S&P 500

(Here, the case for consistent price gains gets even stronger as it displays percentage price changes relative to the S&P 500).

Percentage price change for 12 weeks is 20% higher than or equal to the percentage price change for 24 weeks, but it should not exceed 100%

(A 20% increase in the price of a stock from the breakout point gives cues of an impending uptrend. But a jump of over 100% indicates that there is limited scope for further upside and that the stock might be due for a reversal).

In addition, we place a few other criteria that lead us to some likely outperformers.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Only companies with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) rating can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 27.

Here are five out of the 27 stocks:

Clovis Oncology (CLVS): Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2.

The average earnings surprise of CLVS for the past four quarters is 5.19%.

NiSource (NI): This Zacks Rank #2 energy holding company, together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas, electricity and other products and services in the United States.

The average earnings surprise of NI for the past four quarters is 0.33%.

DocuSign (DOCU): Zacks Rank #2 DocuSign is a global provider of cloud-based software. The company’s DocuSign Agreement Cloud is a cloud software suite that automates and connects the entire agreement process.

The average earnings surprise of DOCU for the past four quarters is 6.60%.

Root (ROOT): This is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. ROOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of ROOT for the past four quarters is 22.44%.

Endava (DAVA): The Zacks Rank #2 company provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services.

The average earnings surprise of DAVA for the past four quarters is 11.03%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

